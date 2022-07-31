Fall Camp Preview 2022 | Cornerback

Louisiana Tech is slated to open fall camp for the 2022 football season on Wednesday, August 3rd.

After finishing the 2021 season at 3-9 overall, Bulldog fans are feeling refreshed and ready to get eyes on Sonny Cumbie's club this fall.

Marcus Walker will enter his first season as the cornerbacks coach at Louisiana Tech in 2022.

Walker has some familiarity with Tech DC Scott Power having spent the last two seasons with one another at Stephen F. Austin.

The 2022 CB Room | Cedric Woods, Myles Brooks, Willie Roberts, Brodrick Calhoun, Reginald Johnson, Jakelyn Morgan, Jhamal Shelby, Tyler Mansfield

When Sonny Cumbie was hired as the head coach at Louisiana Tech, I would imagine that he quickly learned he would need help at cornerback right away.

Cumbie and Co. went to work and were able to bring in four transfers this off-season.

Myles Brooks and Willie Roberts both transferred into the program from SFA. Brooks accumulated 52 tackles, 17 PBUs, and 6 INTs during his time in Nacogdoches, while Roberts had 85 tackles, 21 PBUs, and 6 INTs of his own.

Both Brooks and Roberts will be expected to make a major impact in the secondary in 2022.

Reginald Johnson and Jakelyn Morgan were also brought in this off-season.

Johnson, a Baton Rouge native, is coming to Louisiana Tech from Hinds CC after starting his career at UL-Lafayette.

Morgan, a Tyler, TX native, is coming to Ruston from Arizona and will have 4 years of eligibility remaining.

Cedric Woods and Brodrick Calhoun are two returners that Bulldog fans might be familiar with.

Woods has started all 22 games in his Bulldog career and has registered 61 tackles and 4 INTs.

Calhoun has seen action in 35 games over the course of his career and will be looking to make more of an impact in the secondary than he has in previous seasons.

Jhamal Shelby is a 2022 signee out of the St Augustine HS in New Orleans.

Final Thoughts

On paper, Marcus Walker is likely feeling much better about his room entering fall camp than he might have when he was hired last December.

With Brooks, Roberts, and Woods, the unit has three solid pieces at the position at the top of the depth chart.

Roberts and Woods also provide some versatility with being able to play in the slot and look comfortable doing it.

Beyond that trio, Johnson and Morgan will be fighting for the 4th cornerback spot throughout fall camp.

Showing the ability to play man coverage in fall camp at the cornerback position would open up a lot of different looks for Scott Power to give opponents throughout the 2022 season.

