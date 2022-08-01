Fall Camp Preview 2022 | Safety

Louisiana Tech is slated to open fall camp for the 2022 football season on Wednesday, August 3rd.

After finishing the 2021 season at 3-9 overall, Bulldog fans are feeling refreshed and ready to get eyes on Sonny Cumbie's club this fall.

---

Paul Turner will enter his first season as a full-time assistant coach for the Bulldogs in 2022 and will coach the safeties.

The West Monroe, LA native played for Louisiana Tech from 2013-2015 and has spent the previous two seasons as an analyst for the program.

The 2022 Safety Room | Jaiden Cole, Beejay Williamson, Myles Mason, Marquallius Turner, Christian Archangel, Eric Randall, and Devontae Mozee

It's no secret that Louisiana Tech struggled to defend the pass in 2021 while allowing over 267 yards per game through the air.

Is the safety position a reason for some of the struggles through the air? They obviously played a role, but the unit is one of the strongest position units on the team on paper.

Jaiden Cole is back for his 6th season in a Bulldog uniform in 2022. The Neville HS product had 48 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, and 2 INTs in a breakout 2021 season.

Beejay Williamson is back for this 5th season in a Bulldog uniform after collecting 52 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 3 INTs a season ago. Williamson battled some injuries throughout the year and will be looking to get back to his 2020 form that saw him collect 1st team All-CUSA honors following the season.

Myles Mason is a big piece to the Tech defense in 2022. The Trussville, AL native transferred in from Arkansas prior to last season and could never really get settled in. Mason missed 5 games due to injury and was only able to collect 19 tackles in his first season in the blue and red.

Christian Archangel missed most of 2021 recovering from an ACL injury but is fully healthy and enjoyed a strong spring.

Marquallius Turner is a former walk-on that has played in 31 games throughout his Bulldog career. The Shreveport native is a key special teams cog that has seen his snaps increase at the safety position the last two seasons.

Eric Randall transferred into Tech from Memphis this summer, and Devontae Mozee is a 2022 signee out of Jonesboro Hodge HS.

Final Thoughts

With the duo of Cole and Williamson leading the way, Tech might have the best safety tandem in the entire conference.

A healthy season from Mason to go along with some effective snaps in certain situations by Marquallius Turner and Christian Archangel and the Tech pass defense could be really improved in 2022.

---

