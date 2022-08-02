Fall Camp Preview 2022 | Special Teams

Louisiana Tech is slated to open fall camp for the 2022 football season on Wednesday, August 3rd.

After finishing the 2021 season at 3-9 overall, Bulldog fans are feeling refreshed and ready to get eyes on Sonny Cumbie's club this fall.

Dan Sharp will be in charge of the Louisiana Tech special teams in 2022.

Sharp spent the last 21 seasons of his collegiate career at TCU under Gary Patterson. In total, Sharp has coached for 32 years in the FBS ranks.

The 2022 Specialists | Jacob Barnes, Austin McCready, Caleb Phillips, Arlind Bengu, Buck Buchanan, Patrick Rea

Jacob Barnes will return in 2022 to handle the place kicking duties for the Bulldogs. The Baton Rouge native has connected on 29/35 (83%) field goals and 72/72 PATs during his career.

Looking at the punter position, Sharp will have a number of options throughout fall camp.

Austin McCready, Caleb Phillips, Arlind Bengu, Buck Buchanan, and Patrick Rea will all be competing for the spot.

None of the five guys saw action for the 'Dogs in 2021.

McCready, Phillips, and Buchanan will also be competing for the kickoff duties role.

Buchanan and Rea were signed out of the high school ranks in the class of 2022 and will be true freshmen this season.

Noah White is expected to maintain his role as the holder on field goals again in 2022, while Griffin Armstrong is expected to replace Reeves Blankenship as the deep snapper.

Looking at the return game for Louisiana Tech in 2022, the always dangerous Smoke Harris is expected to return punts.

Harris averaged nearly 9 yards per return with a long of 67 last season.

Looking at the kick return duties, Louisiana Tech will have a number of different options this season.

Solomon Lewis, Matthew McCallister, and Harlan Dixon all returned kicks at different points last season and are back for the 2022 season.

